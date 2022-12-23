AUDA gets nod to form town planning consultancy firm

The Gujarat government has granted in-principle approval for the establishment of Gujarat Town Planning Consultancy Company, which is being set up by the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) for providing training and consultancy services, stated an official release here.

Additional Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary of urban development and urban housing department will be chairman of the Board of Directors of the autonomous company, which has been registered as a limited entity by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on December 22.

The Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will be the vice-chairman and the chief executive officer of AUDA will be managing director. The commissioner of municipalities, chief executive officer of Urban Development Authorities like VUDA, SUDA, RUDA and GUDA, chief town planner, and special duty officer of the department will be members of the company formed under the Company Act of 2013.

This company has been formed so that other municipalities and urban development bodies can benefit from the experiences of AUDA, the official statement added. The company will also be able to work on town planning schemes, development plans, and local area plans of urban bodies across the country.