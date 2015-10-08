Attempt to set mosque afire in Navsari

Security has been tightened at Surkhai, a remote village in Navsari’s Chikhli taluka, after unidentified persons tried to set a mosque afire, police said Wednesday.

According to a complaint filed by Surkhai resident Ilyas Shaikh, unidentified persons tried to set the mosque ablaze from outside on Tuesday night, but the fire was immediately doused by villagers after a cleric raised alarm.

Three parts of the mosque, including the outer wall, were set ablaze, stated the complaint registered with Rankuva police outpost.

Chikhli police inspector D K Patel, who reached the spot with additional police force, found empty water bottles, probably used to carry petrol to the spot. Police also held a meeting with both Hindu and Muslim communities at the village, and requested people to maintain peace and communal harmony.

Patel said: “After talking to the Hindus and the Muslims, we have found that there is communal harmony in the village. No clash took place after the incident, but still we have deployed policemen in the village. We have also asked for CCTV recordings from the nearest petrol pump. We have recovered empty water bottles in which the accused may have brought petrol. According to the mosque cleric, he saw three youths fleeing on a bike late in the night after the incident.”

Talking to The Indian Express, complainant Ilyas Shaikh said: “There are around 2,500 people belonging to the Rajput, the Tandel, the Koli Patel and the Dodhiya Patel (tribal) communities in the village, but this is the first such incident of an attack on a place of worship. There are around 20 houses belonging to the Muslim community in the village and we all stay here with peace and harmony.

“Not a single incident of conflict between the Hindus and the Muslims has taken place in our village. We are also shocked by the incident. But villagers have assured that they will stop anyone who wants to harm the Muslims living here.”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App