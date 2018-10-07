Attacks on migrants: Don’t take law in hands, BJP, Congress urge people

Policemen patrol an area in Sabarkantha district following protests. Policemen patrol an area in Sabarkantha district following protests.

Reacting to the attacks on migrants, particularly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, following the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district, the BJP and Congress on Saturday appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony. They urged the people to not take the law in their hands.

Asking people to “not give a political or caste colour” to the violence, state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said “what happened is a black spot on our society’’. He demanded that accused in the rape case be given death as punishment.

“Even Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the Cabinet meeting clearly mentioned that the accused be given death sentence for the heinous crime he committed,” Pandya said.

He said that Gujaratis did not believe in regionalism, and added, “The victim does not belong to one caste or community. For me, she is the daughter of the entire Gujarati society and hence, there is no need to give the incident a casteist or regional colour.”

“I condemn both the rape of the minor and the subsequent attacks on migrants,” he said.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Amit Chavda appealed to the residents to not target innocent people. “An anger had been building among youths for quite sometime owing to increasing unemployment. The rape of the minor girl only provided a trigger that resulted in attacks on migrant workers. But what has happened, cannot be justified,” Chavda said.

“The entire community can not be held responsible for the crime of one individual of a community. It is the responsibility of the state government to protect the life and property of citizens,” Chavda added.

On allegations of the Congress instigating the attacks, party spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “There is no truth in the allegations.”

“Instead of blaming the Congress to hide its failures in maintaining law and order, the government should initiate stern action against those involved in attacks,” said Doshi.

“The policy of the Congress is that people from anywhere in the country can come and work here. No one in Gujarat, as per Congress belief and policy, should feel an outsider. They are our brethren and we are their brothers,” Doshi asserted.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App