Attacks on Migrants: Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil threatens to sue Rupani

Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil, who is also AICC general secretary in-charge of Bihar, on Tuesday threatened to initiate criminal and civil defamation proceedings against Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for his remark in Lucknow on Monday in which he had alleged that the attacks on north Indian migrant workers in Gujarat were provoked by the “Congress party’s in-charge of Bihar”. He also demanded a probe into the attacks on migrants under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or Gujarat High Court.

“I will file a criminal and civil defamation case against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani if he does not apologise within a fortnight and issues a statement of apology through media,” Gohil told mediapersons here, adding that he has started drafting a legal notice, which he would despatch it to Rupani’s office in a day or two.

Gohil, by profession, is an advocate and practices in the Gujarat High Court. Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow on Monday, Rupani without naming Gohil had said that a Congress leader, who is the in-charge for party affairs in Bihar, is talking about “throwing Biharis out”.

The CM’s statement was carried by vernacular as well as English language dailies published from Ahmedabad and other places in Gujarat on Tuesday.

The Congress leader said he was undecided on an amount to claim as part of his defamation suits, adding that it could even be Re 1 as the intention was to punish Rupani.

Gohil said that he was in Bihar when the violence took place against north Indian migrants in Gujarat. “Yet, I appealed for peace from Bihar. I also issued statements saying that if Gujarat is Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace, Bihar is his ‘karmabhoomi’, urging for unity among people of various regions in the country,” he said.

“The Congress believes in the philosophy of Vasudev Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and what happened in Gujarat recently is against the cultural ethos of the nation as also Gujarat. Put me in jail if I am responsible for the violence,” Gohil said challenging Rupani.

The former leader of the Opposition in the Assembly alleged that the attacks on migrants were a well-planned conspiracy of the BJP leadership in the state’’. He alleged that he had presented videographic proof of three BJP MLAs of inciting people to drive north Indian workers out of Gujarat.

He also blamed the attacks on the “failure” of central and local intelligence agencies. “The Central and state government not only failed to stop violence, but Rupani’s statements stating that he would not allow more than 20 per cent jobs to outsiders in local industries added fuel to the fire,” Gohil said.

Stating that Gujaratis were spread all over India, he asked, “Who will be responsible if Gujaratis are targeted in Mumbai or Kolkata and other places’’.

He also reminded Rupani that as chief minister, he was responsible for maintaining law and order in the state .

When asked about the alleged incendiary statements of Alpesh Thakor against north Indians, Gohil defended him saying, “Alpesh Thakor appealed for peace, took out a peace rally, held sadbhavna (amity) fast and ate food with north Indian workers to promote unity’’.

Asked if Rupani had referred to Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor and not him, Gohil said the Congress appointed only one “in-charge” for a state and all others were designated as “secretaries”. “I hope the Gujarat CM has this basic knowledge,” he added.

