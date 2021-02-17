Gujarat ATS: Haren Pandya’s assassin who jumped parole in 2020 held

The Gujarat ATS has arrested an alleged assassin of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya from Juhapura in Ahmedabad who had jumped parole in 2020 from Sabarmati Central Jail after being convicted for life.

According to a statement released by the Gujarat ATS, Kaleem Ahmad Kareemi (47), a native of Kalupur in Ahmedabad, jumped parole on June 18, 2020, and was apprehended by a team from Juhapura in Ahmedabad on Monday night.

“The accused was booked in a first information report (FIR) at the CBI police station in 2003 under Indian Penal Code sections 302 for murder, 120b for criminal conspiracy and sections of the Prevention of Terrorist Activities (POTA) Act.

He was convicted by the court and sentenced to life imprisonment at Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad,” said an officer of Gujarat ATS.

“He received 70 days parole from court on April 8, 2020, and was supposed to return on June 18, 2020. However, he did not return and went absconding. Recently, we received a tip that he has recently arrived in Juhapura area and a team apprehended him. His Covid test is being conducted and he will be taken to Sabarmati Central jail,” said a Gujarat ATS official.

Haren Pandya was the Home Minister under the then chief minister Narendra Modi when he was shot dead by unknown assailants on March 26, 2003, outside Law garden in Ahmedabad. According to the CBI, Pandya was killed allegedly to avenge the 2002 riots. A special POTA court had awarded life imprisonment to eight accused in the case.