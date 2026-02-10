New ATS building, police station & quarters: Dy CM launches development projects worth Rs 202 cr for Gujarat Police

GUJARAT DEPUTY Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday presided over the e-Khatmuhurat (ground-breaking) ceremony of several projects worth Rs 202.85 crore, related to the Gujarat Police.

The projects include a state-of-the-art ATS building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 47.98 crore at Chharodi, Ahmedabad, a police station at a cost of Rs 33.49 crore at Bodakdev, police housing and PSI quarters at Amraiwadi Police Line at a cost of Rs 74.62 crore, police housing at Kagdapith at a cost of Rs 39.68 crore, dog kennels and training office at Saijpur Bogha at a cost of Rs 5.74 crore and Group-2 bungalows for the SRP at a cost of Rs 1.34 crore, said a statement issued by the state government on Monday.

The statement quoted Sanghavi as having said, “Today is a golden day for the Ahmedabad Police and the ATS, because security and housing projects are going to be laid at a cost of Rs 202.85 crore in a single day. Gujarat ATS is today at the centre of unwavering trust of six-and-a-half crore Gujaratis. ATS is not only a force that wakes up during terrorist attacks, but is a ‘silent force’ that works continuously 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure that every citizen of the state is safe and that the enemies do not even raise their eyes to look at Gujarat.”

Sanghavi added, “Our ATS team has performed the best in the country in the fight against terrorism. Not only in Gujarat, but also in other states, it has played a significant role in arresting the accused involved in attacks. The success of the ATS in exposing the ‘terror modules’ that radicalise youths through online social media is essential to safeguard the future of the state. Be it breaking the network running from the Punjab jail or raiding drug factories in more than 14 states such as West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the ATS personnel have made these operations successful.”

“The state government is committed to making the ATS stronger not only technically but also with budgetary support. The newly constructed building will only not just be a building, but it will be a centre equipped with world-class technical facilities, which will keep the security of Gujarat impenetrable for many years to come. This system is being set up to give a befitting reply to those who are conspiring against the country,” said Sanghavi.