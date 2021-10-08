ATS arrests man wanted in several cases from Morbi

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested an accused wanted in several criminal cases for the past five years in Morbi district.

According to police, Parvat Damor, originally from Dahod in Panchmahal, was held from Ratavirda village in Morbi on Wednesday night. He was wanted for his alleged involvement in eight cases of loot, assault, abduction and arms act along with four other cases of theft lodged in different police stations of Dahod and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh state, police said.

“The accused was booked in a dozen criminal cases from 2013 to 2016 after which he absconded. Recently, we got a tip that the accused Parvat Damor has changed his name to Bharat and has been living in Ratavirda village of Morbi. A team apprehended him Wednesday night and he will be handed over to Panchmahal police,” said a senior ATS officer.