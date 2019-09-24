Ahmedabad: ATS arrests man wanted in ISI conspiracy case

A combined team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Monday arrested a man from Ahmedabad airport, who was wanted in an alleged case of funding for “jihadist conspiracies” in the 2003 “ISI conspiracy” case.

According to police, Abdul Wahab Sheikh (50), from Juhapura in Ahmedabad, had been living in Saudi Arabia for the past 16 years and returned to the city on Monday to meet his second wife and children who are settled here. Sheikh runs a garment shop in Saudi Arabia and is also a travel agent. He was employed as a tailor in Juhapura of Ahmedabad 16 years ago, police said.

Sheikh allegedly transferred different amounts of money on three occasions to one Mufti Sufiyan Patangiya, who was allegedly the mastermind in the murder case of former state Home Minister Haren Pandya in 2003, and is absconding.

ISI conspiracy case refers to a case filed by the local crime branch in 2003, with retired IPS officer DG Vanzara at its helm. Police theory was that a network of national and international terrorists were responsible for major terror attacks, assassinations and attempted assassinations in Gujarat, at the behest of Pakistan-based ISI, allegedly to avenge the communal riots of in 2002.

“A team of Gujarat ATS and local crime branch arrested Abdul Wahab Sheikh from Ahmedabad airport after a tip off on his arrival. It has come to light that Sheikh had transferred money to Mufti Sufiyan Patangiya in Ahmedabad through his cousin Abdul Majid from his phone. Abdul Majid who was arrested earlier, is our main witness. In 2003, the crime branch registered a criminal case of jihadist conspiracy in which Patan-giya, the chief conspirator, tried to collect funds from different sources to avenge the communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat. Sheikh’s role was collecting funds from different people in Saudi Arabia and handing it over to Patangiya,” said BV Gohil, assistant commissioner of police, Crime Branch.

Patangiya, along with Sohel Khan and Rasool Khan alias Rasool Parti, an alleged aide of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim, are the three top accused in the case who are absconding. In 2015, the ATS arrested Abdul Razzak Sheikh and Mohammad Sheikh in the same case.

“We have detained the accused and are questioning him to find out how much money he sent to Patangiya. Till now, in the ISI conspiracy case, a total of 64 accused were arrested out of which, 22 were convicted. A total of 35 others are still wanted, including Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Patangiya, Sohel Khan and Rasool Khan,” said Gohil.