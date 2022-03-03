ATS arrests man for ‘killing’ Kolkata jeweller

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Wednesday arrested one person from Maharashtra for allegedly murdering a 66-year-old jeweller from South Kolkata in an abduction and extortion bid.

According to Gujarat ATS officials, a team picked up Vishal Sharma alias Shivam alias Aarav, 28, a resident of Dilshad Garden in New Delhi, from a location in Shirdi district. According to police, Sharma had also arrived in Ahmedabad a few days ago and had stayed in a hotel after which the ATS was alerted.

On February 14 night, the body of Shantilal Vaid, (66), a jeweller from Bhowanipore of South Kolkata, was found in Fanindra Guest House in the same area.

According to Kolkata Police, Vaid was abducted on February 14 evening after which his family members received an extortion call from an accused who demanded Rs 1 crore. Around 10:30 pm on the same night, an unknown accused collected Rs 25 lakh in cash from the family members of Vaid outside Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

However, after 11: 30 pm, when Vaid did not return home, his family contacted the police, who then tracked the location of the phone used by the caller and found it to be at Fanindra Guest House.

The victim was found, in one of the rooms, strangulated to death using a telephone cable. According to police, the accused had checked in with the victim at the guest house in the evening hours of February 14.

“After the murder of Vaid, an investigation by West Bengal had revealed the involvement of an accused named Vishal Sharma. Both West Bwngal and Odisha Police were on the lookout for the accused and had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. Recently, we received information that Vishal had checked into a hotel near Raipur Darwaza in old city Ahmedabad. Using technical surveillance, we found out that Sharma had moved to Shirdi in Maharashtra where he was living under a fake name. A team then held him and brought him to ATS headquarters,” said a senior official of Gujarat ATS.

According to ATS officials, the accused will be handed over to Kolkata Police who will then carry out further investigation.