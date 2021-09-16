Gujarat ATS arrests accused wanted in fuel theft cases

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested an accused from the Gujarat Rajasthan border wanted in several cases of fuel theft from oil pipelines on Wednesday.

According to ATS officials, the accused Zubair Memon (41), a native of Vadodara, was held from Shamlaji, a border town of Gujarat, on Wednesday morning.

“We received an input that an accused wanted under Petroleum Act was hiding in Ajmer of Rajasthan and had We held him from Shamlaji. Zubair Memon was wanted in several cases of oil thefts in different cities of Gujarat and under the Prevention of Anti Social Activities Act,” said an ATS official.

“In 2012, Memon was jailed under the Prohibition Act wherein he got in touch with a criminal gang that stole petroleum and diesel by puncturing oil pipelines in different cities. Memon also got involved in the gang and started selling the stolen oil. In 2015, he was declared wanted in a case at Kadi police station of Mehsana after which he absconded,” said an ATS official.