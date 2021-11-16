Atmanirbhar Gram yatra: BJP campaign to reach out to villages ahead of gram panchayat elections

Ahead of gram panchayats elections in Gujarat, the BJP government on Monday announced an “Atmanirbhar Gram Yatra” to reach out to the villages and dedicate or lay foundation for projects worth Rs 1,577 crore.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the three-day yatra at Mehmdabad in Kheda on November 18. “Under the event, 100 raths (modified vans) will run on 993 routes and touch base at 10,605 villages,” said Brijesh Merja, Minister of State for Panchayat (independent charge), Rural Housing and Rural Development.

At the event, the government will hand over 8,077 houses built at cost of Rs 123 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. “A total of 19,630 works worth Rs 441 crore will be dedicated to the nation, while foundation stones for 23,320 projects worth Rs 967 crore will be laid. These projects belonging to 12 different departments,” added Merja, accompanied by Cabinet Minister for Rural Development and Rural Housing Arjunsinh Chauhan.

The government will also distribute financial aid worth Rs 167 crore to over 1.92 lakh beneficiaries under various schemes.

When asked if the government was rolling out pending projects ahead of the gram panchayat polls in Gujarat, Merja said, “Development is a continuous process. The demand for houses came from panchayats and we are going to inaugurate them at many places. Similarly, projects under 12 different departments will be rolled out to help people.”

Elections to over 10,000 gram panchayats in Gujarat are due next month about which the State Election Commission is expected to make a formal announcement later this month.

During the three-day event, the government will lay the foundation stones for biogas plants worth Rs 41.72 crore in 20 districts, unveil projects under MGNREGA and provide aid for fishermen in coastal areas.