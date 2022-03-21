Atmanirbhar Bharat only remedy for adverse global events, says PM

Atmanirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India) is the nation’s only remedy to remain least impacted by various global events such as the ongoing confrontation between Russia and Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday.

“It is difficult to predict what happens in the current world, where it happens and what its impact could be on us. And now the world has become so small that the impact (on India) is inevitable… There is only one remedy to this — Atmanirbhar Bharat. Our country must be a country that can stand on its feet as per its requirement,” Modi said while virtually addressing a religious gathering to release a biography of Swami Dharmajivandas, from the Swaminarayan sect, in Ahmedabad.

Swami Dharmajivandas established the Swaminarayan Gurukul in Rajkot 75 years ago. His biography, written by his disciple Swami Madhavpriyadas of Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishtthanam (SGVP), was released at the SGVP complex at the event.

Hailing the tradition of gurukul education, Modi said: “Our rishi-munis were associated with one or the other gurukul tradition. Each rishi-muni tradition was a kind of university,” Modi said. “The Swaminarayan Gurukul tradition is a link joining our glorious past with our bright future.”

The Prime Minister also called upon all those associated with gurukal education to buy things that are manufactured in India. This approach of “vocal for local”, he added, can go a long way to make the country stronger. Modi also urged them to adopt natural farming methods to get rid of the harmful effects of chemicals. Adoption of such practices would be an apt tribute to Swami Dharmajivandas, the PM said.

At the event, Swami Madhavpriyadas lauded the PM for introducing the New Education Policy in India. He termed the 75 years after independence as a ‘dark period’ when the gurukul tradition was “eclipsed”. “The period, filled with darkness, was created in the name of secular(ism),” he said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala and former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court DN Patel also attended the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to attend the function but was not present.