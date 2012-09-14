ATM swindling: Filler firm files complaint against 12 staffers

Writer Safeguard Private Limited,an ATM filler company,has registered a police complaint against 12 of its employees for allegedly siphoning off nearly Rs 3 crore from ATMs of four banks in the last two months in Kutch district.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two passwords given to as many teams of the company were shared by them to take away some amount while refilling ATMs of ICICI bank,HDFC Bank,Bank of Baroda and Central Bank of India.

The Gandhidham police said WSPL operational manager Shalin Mehta registered the complaint against masterminds Nilesh Chauhan and Jaydeepsinh Jadeja,and 10 others. They said Chauhan and Jadeja have the technical know-how of ATM refilling and they could be the masterminds behind the fraud.

The matter came to light recently when Rs 50,000 was found missing from an ATM of one of the four affected banks in Gandhidham. Internal audit by the bank revealed that passwords given to the groups of contractor were used twice,which was unusual.

Later,audits by the three other banks revealed that it was not a one-off incident but repeated several times at 44 ATMs in the Gandhidham circle.

