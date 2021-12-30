Atal ranking: Five Gujarat institutes among top 10

Five universities and higher education institutes from Gujarat were on top 10 positions under different categories in the third edition of Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 declared Wednesday.

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) Ahmedabad secured rank seven, while Gujarat University (GU) Ahmedabad secured ninth position under the All India University and Deemed to be University (Government and Government aided) (technical) category.

LD College of Engineering Ahmedabad was ranked third under college/institutes (Government and Government Aided) (technical) category and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India ranked first among General (non-technical) category.

Pandit Deendayal Energy University Gandhinagar was ranked fifth under the private/self financed university category.

“The biggest university in technical education in the state has embarked upon an ambitious plan to expand innovation activities in coming days,” said GTU vice-chancellor Prof Navin Sheth.

EDII has been ranked as number 1 in General (Non-Technical) Category. “EDII is the only institute from Gujarat to be ranked as number 1 across all seven categories. These recognition not just motivates us but establish how entrepreneurship is gaining prominence,” said EDII director general Dr Sunil Shukla.

In 2020, only two universities from Gujarat were ranked in top five public-funded institutes by the Ministry of Education’s Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) for start-up projects and entrepreneurship.