At summer science camp, school students to get tips on govt’s education schemes, future career options

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DURING THE summer science camp 2026 organised by Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) for students of Class 6 till 10, they will also be introduced to the state government’s education schemes, officials said on Wednesday.
GUJCOST has introduced an initiative to make summer vacation more engaging for children by combining learning with enjoyment under which a three-day residential Summer Science Camp will be organised in multiple batches across all four Regional Science Centres from May 1 to May 30, said a statement. Designed for students of Class 6 to 10, each batch will accommodate up to 50 participants. The camp will feature five engaging themes based on science.
During the camp, students will have the opportunity to interact with science experts and engage in insightful discussions. However, they will also be introduced to state government initiatives such as Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana, along with being provided guidance on future career options.
Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana aims at encouraging students to choose the science stream in Class 11 and 12. Mukhyamantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana supports 2,00,000 deserving students who have completed Class 5 in government or aided schools, helping them continue their education from Class 6 to 12. Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana supports 1,00,000 deserving students who have studied from Class 1 to 8 in government or RTE-recognised private schools, allowing them to pursue education from Class 9 to 12. These schemes aim at providing financial support and encourage students across the state to continue their education.
The five themes of the summer camp are designed to spark interest in science, including-How to Become a Scientist, Space Summer Camp, Marine Biology/Machine Engineering, AI and Robotics and Exploring Nature. A range of activities has been planned to make learning interactive and enjoyable, such as practical experiments, science exhibitions, multimedia sessions, night sky observation, field visits, quiz competitions, science-based games, and guided walks through galleries. Together, these activities will introduce children to science in a fun and engaging manner.
“This Summer Science Camp by GUJCOST aims to nurture creativity among students, encourage interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) careers, and build a lasting connection with science. Admissions will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and students and parents interested in participating can get further details from their nearest Regional Science Centre,” GUJCOST authorities said.
To build curiosity and strengthen understanding of science and technology among, especially students, GUJCOST has set up Regional Science Centres in Patan, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, and Bhuj. These centres now serve as active hubs for hands-on learning, sparking scientific curiosity while also supporting science tourism, the statement said.
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