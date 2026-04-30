At summer science camp, school students to get tips on govt’s education schemes, future career options

To build curiosity and strengthen understanding of science and technology among, especially students, GUJCOST has set up Regional Science Centres in Patan, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, and Bhuj. These centres now serve as active hubs for hands-on learning, sparking scientific curiosity while also supporting science tourism, the statement said.

DURING THE summer science camp 2026 organised by Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) for students of Class 6 till 10, they will also be introduced to the state government’s education schemes, officials said on Wednesday.

GUJCOST has introduced an initiative to make summer vacation more engaging for children by combining learning with enjoyment under which a three-day residential Summer Science Camp will be organised in multiple batches across all four Regional Science Centres from May 1 to May 30, said a statement. Designed for students of Class 6 to 10, each batch will accommodate up to 50 participants. The camp will feature five engaging themes based on science.