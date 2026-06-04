At least 50 fall sick after drinking ‘contaminated’ water in Ahmedabad

A health department van deployed at Akanksha Apartment in Ahmedabad. Some residents of the society were among those treated for diarrhoea and vomiting. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

At least 50 people in the city’s Gota ward were treated for diarrhoea and vomiting on Tuesday and Wednesday after allegedly drinking contaminated water, civic officials said.

According to reports, nine residential societies in the area were affected by a leakage in the drinking water and drainage lines near Jantanagar Cross Road.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials said while the disease prevention work was underway at the site by 40 health teams, a house-to-house survey had been conducted by health officials in all the affected societies. Chlorine tablets were distributed among residents, they added. Also, mayor Hitesh Barot met the affected residents .

“Upon receiving information about the diarrhoea and vomiting cases in Akanksha Flat, Navratna Flat and Tridev Society near Sattadhar Bridge in Sola area of Gota Ward, a team of medical and paramedical staff from the Health Department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the staff from the Engineering Department immediately reached the spot and immediately carried out the following disease prevention activities, the detailed information of which is as follows,” AMC officials told this newspaper.