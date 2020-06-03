At least 5 dead, 50 injured in blast at chemical factory in Gujarat’s Dahej

Thick smoke billows out of Yashashvi Rasayan Private Ltd at Dahej in Bharuch. (Source: ANI) Thick smoke billows out of Yashashvi Rasayan Private Ltd at Dahej in Bharuch. (Source: ANI)

At least five workers died and around 50 suffered severe burn injuries after a mysterious explosion took place in Yashashvi Rasayan Private Ltd chemical factory at Dahej in Bharuch Wednesday, as thick smoke billowed out of the plant. The injured have been admitted in Bharuch civil hospital and two other private hospitals. The explosion was so loud that it was heard up to a three kilometre radius. As a precautionary measure, the district administration officials has shifted around 4,800 people staying in two neighbouring villages. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

According to Bharuch district disaster management authorities, hundreds of workers were present inside Yashashvi Rasayan at Lakhi village on Wednesday afternoon. Due to some unknown reason during a chemical process between two containers a reaction took place leading to a blast. The firm manufactures 20 types of chemical components.

Soon after the blast, some of the workers managed to come out of the factory and informed the managers and owners. Fire officials immediately reached the spot, along with the Disaster Management team of Bharuch district collector. Subsequently, a rescue operation was carried out from the factory premises. Police have initiated a probe into the incident.

Bharuch District collector M D Modia said, “We have sent our high level officials to the spot to know how the blast had taken place. The fire department are trying to douse the flames. At present around 50 workers were injured and they are been treated in Bharuch civil hospital and two private hospitals. We have evacuated 3000 villagers from Lakhi village and 1800 from Luvara village, to safer places, as a precautionary measure as there are few other chemical companies. Once the fire is brought under the control, we will shift them back.”

Bharuch District Superintendent of police Rajendrasinh Chudasma said, “We have come to know that five bodies had been found inside the factory premises, but still fire staff is battling with fire flames. Once the fire is brought under control the exact picture will come out. Police are also present at the spot and are talking to people to get information. It will take after couple of hours. Some of the injured ones undergoing treatment in the hospitals are also critical.”

