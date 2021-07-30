At Delhi airport: Man involved in ‘smuggling heroin from Pak’ arrested

“The man is yet to be questioned in the case and further investigation is on,” said a senior police official of the police station concerned. (Representational)

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a man, who was allegedly involved in smuggling over 500 kilograms of heroin via sea route from Pakistan on different occasions, from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi on Thursday. This is the ninth arrest by the ATS in the case.

According to ATS officials, the accused, Shahid Qasam Sumra (35), a native of Mandvi in Kutch, is wanted in four drug seizure cases by the Gujarat ATS, Punjab Police Special Task Force (STF) and National Investigation Agency (NIA), and was allegedly involved in terror-funding and other terror activities through a racket smuggling heroin via Pakistan water borders.

Sumra’s name first emerged on August 12, 2018, when the Gujarat ATS apprehended one Abdul Aziz Bhagad with five kilograms of heroin worth Rs 15 crore from a coastal village in Salaya of Devbhoomi Dwarka. During interrogation, Bhagad revealed that the seized drugs was part of a consignment of over 500 kilograms of heroin, shipped from Pakistan, meant to be taken to Punjab.

Based on this information, the ATS arrested one Raju Dubai who had allegedly asked Bhagad to bring the consignment from mid-sea to Gujarat coast. Raju Dubai, along with Shahid Sumra and his brother Razzak Adam Sumra, delivered 300 kg of heroin in Unjha of Mehsana to one Simranjeet Singh Sandhu, a Punjab-based drug lord, and two of his associates — Nazir Ahmed and Manzoor Ahmed, both from Jammu and Kashmir.



The 300-kg consignment was shipped in three rounds and later, the two accomplices of Sandhu, Nazir Ahmed and Manzoor Ahmed, shipped the consignment to Punjab in trucks transporting fennel seeds. The remaining 200 kg was shipped to Punjab by the Sumra brothers through Sandhu’s accomplices. This consignment was seized by Punjab STF in two installments of 188 kgs and 5 kgs recently and Sumra was also made a wanted accused in the case. Later, the NIA took over the case.

The Gujarat ATS has already arrested eight other accused — Razzak Sumra, Sunil Barmase, Raju Dubai, Abdul Aziz Bhagad, Kareem Mohammad Siraj, Simranjeet Singh Sandhu (detained by the Interpol in Italy in January 2020), Nazir Ahmed and Manzoor Ahmed.

“We had received information that a wanted accused in the 500-kg drug consignment case, Shahid Sumra, has come to Delhi… A team picked Sumra from the airport and brought him to the ATS headquarters in Ahmedabad today,” read a statement from the Gujarat ATS.

“It has come to our knowledge that Sumra, after the 500-kg consignment delivery from Pakistan, had continued smuggling of heroin from Pakistan water borders. He had once again asked for delivery of another consignment of drugs from Pakistan to be delivered to three accused in Punjab. Based on that information, Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in a joint operation, arrested eight Pakistani men from a boat ‘Nuh’ off the Jakhau coast on April 15, 2021, with 30 kilograms of heroin. It has been revealed in investigation that the accused Shahid Qasam Sumra uses money earned in drug-peddling for terror funding and other terror activities,” the statement added.

ATS officials said that they were interrogating Sumra regarding his hideouts in different countries while he was on the run.