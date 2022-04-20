At Banas Dairy in Banaskantha: PM Modi suggests replication of CCC in other parts of country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praises on the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) or Command and Control Centre (CCC) of the Gujarat education department in Gandhinagar, where he spent more than two hours on Monday, and said that he would ask various ministries to study it for replication in other parts of the country for the “brighter future” of school students.

Addressing a massive convention of women organised by Banas Dairy in Deodar of Banaskantha district on Tuesday, the PM said, “I was standing by you when I was the Chief Minister. And even when you sent me to Delhi, I have not deserted you. I have been standing by you through thick and thin.”

“I am your dedicated companion (saathi) like the one who works in our fields. I want to work by your side,” he added.

Modi, who is on a three-day Gujarat visit, spent nearly two hours at the VSK Monday, about which he said, “The height of success and development Gujarat is in today that any Gujarati feels proud of it. And I could experience it during my visit to VSK in Gandhinagar yesterday.”

Modi said that VSK is providing great strength in brightening the future of Gujarat’s children. “Use of such a big technology for our government primary schools is a wonder for the entire world,” he said adding that he felt very good at use of technology in such a manner.

“Under the leadership of our popular CM Bhupendrabhai (Patel), this VSK has become a centre that shows direction to the entire country,” Modi said.

The PM also said that he got so interested in it that instead of the scheduled visit of one hour, he spent more than two hours at the centre to understand things.

He said that by using artificial intelligence, machine learning and large data analysis, the VSK has become a powerhouse for more than 54,000 schools, teachers and students.

Modi said that the VSK analyses over five crore data sets in a year and that it can bring a big change in the field of education in the country. He added that because of the VSK, the presence of students in schools has increased by 26 per cent.

“I will ask the concerned ministries and officials of Government of India to study VSK. Concerned ministries of different states should also study this system. The future of India will be brighter if maximum children get benefit of this modern VSK system,” Modi said. During his 30-minute speech, the PM also referred to the recently launched Seema Darshan initiative to promote border tourism at Nada Bet in Banaskantha .

“Gujarat is a live example of how to develop border districts. Because of Nada Bet Seema Darshan project, villages on the border will become vibrant. It will pave way for new employment opportunities (in the region),” the PM said while mentioning the Rann Utsav in Kutch district.

Before addressing the women’s convention, PM Modi dedicated a new dairy plant of Banas Dairy and other initiatives of the dairy, including a community radio station devoted to local animal husbandry community and a potato processing plant.

The dairy plant is having capacity to process 30 lakh litre milk per day which can be increased to 50 lakh litre per day. He also virtually laid foundation stone of four gobar gas plants.

Modi referred to various innovative initiatives of the Banas Dairy such as the potato processing plant, bio-CNG

plant, gobar gas plant and honey production, and said that it is an example of how fortune of farmers from a water-starved district like Banaskantha can be revived.

During his speech Modi also mentioned that India is the biggest milk producer in the country.

“Our India is the biggest milk producer in the country. When crores of farmers livelihood is dependent on milk, many people including noted economists, do not pay attention to figures. In our country, annually milk worth Rs 8.5 lakh crore is being produced. This is an example of decentralised economy in villages.”

Modi also called upon the farmers to make at least 75 ponds in the district to celebrate the 75 years of independence. The function was also attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP chief CR Paatil and Banas Dairy chairman Shankar Chaudhary.