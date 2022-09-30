At 810 km, India overtakes Japan in length of metro rail projects: Union minister Puri

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said India, with 810 km of metro rail, has overtaken Japan with regard to the length of Metro projects.

“After the inauguration of Ahmedabad Metro, the coverage of metro rail in India reaches 810 km. It is a matter of pride that India is among leading countries with respect to the total length of metro rail,” Puri said, adding that the country has not only overtaken Japan, but also has 982 km of metro rail under construction. He was speaking at the inauguration of Phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

“Once this (982 km) finishes, India will overtake South Korea and the United States and will reach the second position in the world. I am expecting this to happen within the next one to two years,” he said.

Puri said the metro rail network in India was limited to 248 km between 2002 and 2014. “The first modern network was started in Delhi by the Vajpayee government in 2002. Till 2014, the Metro network expanded only by 248 km. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when you took over the development of the nation in May 2014, there has been mentionable progress in the development of Metro,” Puri underlined.

Talking about urban development in India, he said, “From 2004 to 2014, only Rs 1.57 lakh crore was invested in urban development. But over the last eight years, Rs 16.5 lakh crore has been invested. It is about 10 times more.”

The Union minister added that Ahmedabad will become India’s seventh mega city by 2030.