At 13 lakh, Ahmedabad tops list of people under containment

As per the list of containment zones in the state issued by the health department on Tuesday, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara have been put under the red zone. (Representational) As per the list of containment zones in the state issued by the health department on Tuesday, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara have been put under the red zone. (Representational)

With five percent of the total population in Gujarat put under containment (based on data provided by the state health department), the highest numbers are in Ahmedabad. Nearly 13 lakh persons residing in 2,61,511 houses are contained in ten wards and one pocket of the city.

Being the city with the highest number of Covid-19 cases and mortality rate in Gujarat, this is nearly 23 per cent of its population (as per census 2011).

As per the list of containment zones in the state issued by the health department on Tuesday, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara have been put under the red zone. The three districts also have the highest number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat.

Of the remaining 30 districts in the state, 17 are in the orange zone while 13 are in the green zone.

Among eight municipal corporations, Gandhinagar has 20% of its population under containment, followed by Surat Municipal Corporation with nearly 19% of its population contained in 41 different areas.

Barring Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar that have put entire wards and sectors, respectively, under the containment zone, other corporations have targeted clusters – residential societies or localities from a ward or zone.

Even though Vadodara Municipal Corporation has 90 areas declared under containment, it amounts to only three percent of the city’s population.

All four corporations in the Saurashtra region, too, have designated a low percent of its population under containment. For instance, Junagadh city has only one area with a population of 500 under containment, amounting to 0.15% population. Under Rajkot city, 15 areas covering residential societies are under containment, with 2.3% of the city’s population.

Similarly, three percent population residing within Jamnagar Municipal Corporation limits is under containment and only 2.5% of Bhavnagar’s population is under the restricted zone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.