Budget session of Gujarat Assembly to begin tomorrow

The first budget session of the 15th Gujarat Assembly will begin on Thursday with the address of Governor Acharya Devvrat to the House. Finance Minister Kanu Desai is expected to present the budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Friday.

As per the detailed agenda of the session, which is likely to go on till March 29, the House will meet for 25 sittings when the government is expected to bring a number of Bills, including the one to check paper leak menace in government recruitment examinations.

The state government has already introduced the draft Bill — Gujarat Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2023 — to the sitting MLAs. In the Bill, the state government has proposed maximum punishment of 10 years and fine of not less than Rs 1 crore for involvement in the “organised crime” of paper leak.

The Bill is likely to be taken up for discussion on Thursday. Before that, the House will also pass obituary references on deaths of former Gujarat Governor OP Kohli and former members of the House.

The detailed agenda for the session was discussed in the meeting of Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly on Wednesday and it was chaired by Speaker of the Assembly Shankar Chaudhary. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and leaders of opposition parties, including Amit Chavda, were also present.