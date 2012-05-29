Assembly polls looming,Vaghela made ITDC chief

The central government has cleared the appointment of senior Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela as chairman of the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) with Cabinet rank. The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet on Monday.

Though Vaghela could not be contacted despite several efforts,his son and Congress MLA Mahendrasinh confirmed the development,saying his father will go to Delhi to take charge after he receives the appointment letter.

Congress sources said the matter of his appointment was being discussed with the national party leaders for the last few months. However,it got delayed because he had to be given Cabinet rank owing to his seniority. Vaghela is a former chief minister and has also served as Union textile minister in the UPA-I government.

There is no fixed term for the ITDC chairman,which is a political post.

