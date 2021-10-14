‘Assault on students’: ABVP holds protests in 8 varsities across Gujarat

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS,) staged protests in eight universities across the state demanding action against policemen for the alleged assault on students in Surat on Monday night.

The ABVP members staged a dharna and raised slogans in universities disrupting the administrative work Wednesday including in Gujarat University Ahmedabad, Gujarat Ayurved University Jamnagar, Shri Govind Guru University Godhra, Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University Patan, MS University Vadodara, Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University, Navsarai Agriculture University and Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Varma Kutch University.

Demanding the suspension of policemen for the alleged assault on students after they were detained from the campus of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) in Surat during a garba event organised by students, claiming permission was not taken for the event and Covid protocols were not followed.

ABVP state secretary Himalaysinh Zala told The Indian Express, “The protest will continue till our demand is met. Due to this incident there is an environment of

fear among students and they are agitating…”

The ABVP members also submitted a representation to officials of these universities, stating, “We demand the suspension of three policemen and their colleagues as well as legal action against them in the form of FIR for disrespecting the statue of goddess and cultural event of garba. Fulfill our demands within 24 hours.”

The ABVP members claimed that the garba event was organised with due permission from the VNSGU authorities, adhering to Covid guidelines.

“However, Umra police station inspector Kiran Modi and sub-inspector Bipin Parmar along with constable Ishu Gadhvi tried to run over their official vehicle over students. Then they took students forcibly to the police station and beat them up. They sustained grave injuries and they are undergoing treatment in a Surat hospital. They also used very offensive language and abused students, threatening to ruin their lives by registering police cases in their names,” the representation handed over to Gujarat University assistant registrar PM Joshi stated.

In MS University Vadodara, protests included boycotting of classes for two hours. The ABVP members chanted slogans and demanded that MSU Vice-Chancellor should accept their memorandum to be forwarded to the Governor.

Vadodara ABVP general secretary Nishit Vyas said, “ Now it has happened in Surat. It can occur in any other university, on any campus. Policemen arrive in cinema-inspired style and thrash unarmed innocent students for playing garba… Who has given them the right to assault? We want immediate action against Surat city police, including the Commissioner of Police, Surat. We have asked the VC of MSU to personally accept this memorandum and forward it to the governor.”

In Saurashtra, ABVP workers disrupted normal educational activities as they did picketing of Saurashtra University in Rajkot and also forced the suspension of classroom teaching in Gujarat Ayurved University in Jamnagar.

Surat police commissioner has ordered an inquiry into the incident by an officer of Deputy Commissioner of Police rank.

Speaking with media persons in Gandhinagar about the issue, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that the DCP would complete probe in the next 24 hours. “After the inquiry, action will be taken against the guilty,” Shanghavi said.