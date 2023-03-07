scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Assault on Medha Patkar: Delhi L-G seeks abeyance from criminal trial

Four persons are facing trial in the case — Saxena, Ellisbridge BJP MLA Amit Shah, Vejalpur BJP MLA Amit Thaker and Congress leader Rohit Patel.

The alleged attack took place on April 7, 2002 when Patkar was at the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati to attend a meeting of civil rights activists to appeal for peace during the Gujarat riots. (Express Photo)
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena filed an application on March 1 seeking that a criminal trial against him before a magisterial court in Ahmedabad be kept in abeyance till he continues to occupy the office of L-G, in a case where he is accused of allegedly assaulting activist Medha Patkar in 2002.

Four persons are facing trial in the case — Saxena, Ellisbridge BJP MLA Amit Shah, Vejalpur BJP MLA Amit Thaker and Congress leader Rohit Patel.

According to Patkar’s lawyer Govind Parmar, cross-examination of Patkar by advocates of three of the accused — Shah, Thaker and Patel — has been completed before the additional metropolitan magistrate PN Goswami.
Parmar said the complainant’s side will submit a written objection in reply to Saxena’s application by March 9 when the court is expected to take up the matter next.

Saxena’s application has cited Article 361 (2) of the Constitution that grants immunity to the President, governors or rajpramukhs of a state, by permitting them to not be answerable to any court for the exercise and performance of those powers or duties, and that no criminal proceedings whatsoever shall be instituted or continued against the President or the governor of a state in any court during their term in office.

Submitting that governors are selected by the central government and are appointed by the President of India, while the L-G is selected and appointed by the President themself, Saxena stated that L-G of NCT Delhi “enjoys the ‘status of office’ higher than governor and lower than the President”.

The alleged attack took place on April 7, 2002 when Patkar was at the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati to attend a meeting of civil rights activists to appeal for peace during the Gujarat riots.

An FIR was registered with Sabarmati police station and the four accused, including Saxena, are facing charges of unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

