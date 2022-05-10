Assault allegations: Gujarat HC refuses to quash plea against Sanjiv Bhatt, Zala

The Gujarat High Court has refused to quash a private complaint by Mahesh Chitroda who had alleged custodial torture by former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt and then constable Pravinsinh Zala. The HC reasoned that “it would be too premature to hold at this stage” that the complaint is malafide.

Refusing to quash the criminal complaint, the court, however, stayed the operation of the verdict for 12 weeks so as to permit Bhatt and Zala to approach a higher forum to appeal against the verdict.

Zala and Bhatt had filed petitions before the Gujarat HC in 1996 and 1999 respectively, seeking quashing of Chitroda’s complaint that was filed before a Bhanvad magisterial court for offences punishable under IPC sections 325, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 114 (abettor present).

Earlier in March, Chitroda had orally informed the court that he wants to withdraw the complaint but two days later, he submitted on oath that he did not wish to withdraw it.

The case pertains to the time when Bhatt, who was the additional superintendent of police of Jamnagar district in 1990, along with other police officials arrested 133 people from Jamjodhpur town for their alleged involvement in communal riots during a nationwide bandh called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The bandh was in protest against BJP president LK Advani’s arrest during his rath yatra. Chitroda, too, was an accused and allegedly arrested for being part of the riotous mob.

Among the arrested was Prabhudas Vaishnani, who later died due to alleged custodial torture. Bhatt and Zala are facing life sentence after being convicted by a trial court in Jamnagar in June 2019 for the custodial torture and death of Vaishnani.

In a verdict dated May 5, the court of Justice Nikhil Kariel noted that the accounts of Chitroda, Zala and Bhatt varied from one another. “In view of the varying stance it cannot be per se accepted that the applicants (Bhatt and Zala) were discharging their official duties at the time when the offence, as alleged in the complaint, had taken place,” the court said.

Three versions of the incident were presented before the court. Zala had submitted that he, along with Bhatt, was discharging official duties and trying to ensure that unlawful assembly was dispersed on the said date. The accused, including Chitroda, were arrested.

On the other hand, Bhatt submitted he had reached Jamjodhpur after the arrest of the accused. Chitroda’s submission, meanwhile, said he was at his residence when the police officials, including Bhatt and Zala, had arrested him and his friends and in course of the arrest, he was assaulted. The complainant had also alleged the assault was the result of the police’s prejudice toward Chitroda and the public of Jamjodhpur town.

“…without evidence being led, it would not be possible for this court to come to a conclusion that the versions of the petitioner (Zala and Bhatt) ought to be accepted as compared to the version of the complainant,” the court noted, adding that “there is prima facie material to show that the complainant (Chitroda) had sustained injuries on account of an assault,” and going by the varying narration of events by different parties, “ it would be too premature to hold at this stage as regards the complaint being manifestly attended with mala fides.”

Justice Kariel also observed that in the case that led to Bhatt and Zala’s conviction in June 2019, “an independent witness had testified that the complainant (Chitroda) was also injured”. Hence, it “cannot be overlooked”, while adding that the court had found “no impeccable material on record” to suggest the presence of a riotous mob on the day of the incident.

Bhatt, through his advocate SM Vatsa, had challenged Chitroda’s complaint mainly on the ground that the sanction for prosecution has not been granted by the state as required under the Criminal Procedure Code.