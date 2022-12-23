Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation to open global secretariat office in Ahmedabad

The Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI), Foundation, a non-profit organisation, will launch its first global secretariat office in Ahmedabad on Saturday that will guide Indian investors who wish to park investments in African or Asian countries.

“In the last six months alone, USD 7 million of investments have been promised by Indian investors in Africa and 90 per cent of those are investors from Gujarat,” said G D Singh, founder and chairman of AACCI. The investments are in real estate, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.

“India has already emerged as one of top five investors in the African continent with investments to the tune of USD 74 billion. A significant chunk of investments comes through the state of Gujarat. These rapidly ascending numbers have necessitated the opening of the office in the state,” said Singh while stating the need for opening the first office in Ahmedabad. Similar offices will soon be opened in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, he said.

The AACCI helps Indian companies do due diligence for proposed projects in Africa and helps businessmen tie up with the right partners in the continent.

According to Singh, three million people of Indian origin are settled across Africa, more than half of whom are Gujaratis. “They are densely settled in all the East African countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa, Madagascar and Mauritius, where they have played a pivotal role in the development of the local economy,” he added.