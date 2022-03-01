ASI Vaghela, among cops who rescued victims, offers namaz at mosque

This would have been like any other Monday for 49-year-old Pradipsinh Vaghela, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Gujarat Police, who heads a traffic police team at the busy Sardarnagar-Airport Road stretch in Ahmedabad, except that he decided to spend it with the survivors of Naroda Patiya, the place where he was posted in 2002.

Vaghela visited the Noorani mosque in Ahmedabad’s Naroda Patiya — the locality that witnessed the single largest massacre during the riots, and offered namaz to pay homage to the 97 people who were killed on this day 20 years ago.

Vaghela, a police constable who was among those who rescued victims in the Naroda Patiya massacre, says the incident deeply impacted his life. “I am a follower of Ambaji Mata and Shiva but today, a day before Shivratri, I offered namaz with my friends to pray for peace so that no incident like this ever happens again. I have for long battled depression and medical complications after I took part in the rescue process at Naroda Patiya,” Vaghela says.

His friend, auto rickshaw driver Saiyyed Abbas, says, “He asked if we could teach him how to offer namaz. We took him to Jama Masjid and Siddi Saiyyed mosques along with the Noorani mosque.”

On February 28, 2002, a mob attacked the Muslim-dominated Naroda Patiya in the morning hours during a bandh called by right-wing organisations in the wake of the Godhra train burning incident that killed 57 people.

In 2012, a special SIT court had convicted 32 accused, including BJP’s Maya Kodnani, for their role in the Naroda Patiya incident. Six years later, the Gujarat HC acquitted 18 of them, including Kodnani. Vaghela’s name also features in the HC judgment among the list of cops who were deployed that day outside Naroda Patiya.

A 29-year-old Vaghela was posted at Naroda Patiya in anticipation of trouble brewing after the bandh call. He was part of a four-member team that discovered 58 burnt bodies from various houses at a lane in Naroda Patiya in the evening hours. The team had also rescued a 10-year-old boy in the process. The Gujarat police has faced criticism for alleged inaction during the riots.

Vaghela joined the Gujarat police as an 18-year-old. He is a second generation policeman in his family; his father RK Vaghela had served as a police sub-inspector in Ahmedabad.

“I was on leave that day but my father read in the morning chhapa (newspaper) about the bandh and said I must report for duty. Around 11 am, two groups — each of 4,000-5,000 persons — started assembling at Naroda Patiya trying to create unrest,” he recounts.

Vaghela claims the police were able to take command only by evening 6 pm after houses in the Naroda Patiya locality were set on fire. “I found at least 58 burnt bodies piled upon each other in different houses… smoke still coming out of them. We used iron rods to remove the bodies and found a 10-year-old boy alive. He had suffered burns and could not tell us his name. Since I had served at Sardarnagar and Naroda police stations, the local people knew me. One woman, whom I used to call ‘aapa doshi’, called for help and we found over 250 people, including women stuck in one of the lanes. The State Reserve Police was then called and they were rescued. They told me the boy who was rescued was called Moeen,” Vaghela says.

Vaghela had to go through severe symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression after his duty during the riot days. “Two days later, we returned to the same spot and found four more burnt bodies in another house. These bodies were decomposing and infected with worms. Just a week after the rescue, I started coughing up blood. I was diagnosed with a severe kidney infection due to the constant contact with decaying bodies and was bedridden for the next four months,” he adds.

Soon, depression took over. “It started with insomnia and then, depression. Initially, it felt like the stench of bodies and cries for help would never leave me. I underwent therapy and was prescribed anti-depressants. I was overwhelmed with guilt for not having done enough but the police were simply outnumbered,” Vaghela says, adding, the medication finally stopped in 2018.

Meanwhile, he continued to serve in the Gujarat Police, rising through the ranks to become an ASI. From 2015, he has been serving in the traffic police.

Now, Vaghela is a popular figure at the busy Airport circle. Regular commuters shake hands with him. He offers toffees to bikers wearing helmets and drivers wearing seat belts as a token of

appreciation.

He shows pictures of himself with former president APJ Abdul Kalam and business tycoon Ratan Tata. “When Kalam sahib met me, he told me to stay determined and never lose focus. It is the reason why I continue on the job, despite the health challenges. I overcame medication in 2018 with the help of my family and friends. Today, on the 20th anniversary of the incident that changed my life forever, I wish to start afresh by offering namaz,” he says.