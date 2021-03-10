ASI booked in disproportionate assets case

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with Kutch Police in a disproportionate assets case of Rs 1.22 crore on Tuesday.

According to ACB, Parikshitsinh Jadeja, unarmed ASI (Grade 3) of Gujarat Police posted at Rapar police station in Kutch Gandhidham, has been booked under The Prevention of Corruption Act after assets were found in the name of him and his family members disproportionate to his known sources of income in primary investigation by the anti-graft agency.

“We have found that the legitimate income of the accused is Rs 1.70 crore while the expenditure shown is Rs 2.93 crore,” said an ACB official.