scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Latest news

ASI booked in disproportionate assets case

"We have found that the legitimate income of the accused is Rs 1.70 crore while the expenditure shown is Rs 2.93 crore,” said an ACB official.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
March 10, 2021 4:16:34 am
ASI, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Ahmedabad news, indian expressGujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with Kutch Police in a disproportionate assets case.

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with Kutch Police in a disproportionate assets case of Rs 1.22 crore on Tuesday.

According to ACB, Parikshitsinh Jadeja, unarmed ASI (Grade 3) of Gujarat Police posted at Rapar police station in Kutch Gandhidham, has been booked under The Prevention of Corruption Act after assets were found in the name of him and his family members disproportionate to his known sources of income in primary investigation by the anti-graft agency.

Click here for more

“We have found that the legitimate income of the accused is Rs 1.70 crore while the expenditure shown is Rs 2.93 crore,” said an ACB official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement