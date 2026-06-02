AAP’s Vadodara city president Ashok Oza arrested in rape case

AAP leader Ashok Oza (centre) had allegedly complained to the police earlier that the complainant was refusing to vacate an apartment he owned. (Image enhanced using AI)

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Vadodara city president, Ashok Oza, was arrested on Monday night on charges of rape, blackmail, and abetment of rape of a woman leader of the same party.

The development comes days after Oza was arrested by the Anand police for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to impersonate an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and intimidate members of his own party. The calls allegedly reached former Delhi MLA Durgesh Pathak, which, in turn, drew the attention of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

A Gujarat AAP spokesperson declined to comment.

Oza, his wife Miti, son Anand, and daughter Khushi were all booked in the First Information Report (FIR) filed at the jurisdictional police station based on the woman’s complaint.