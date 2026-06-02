AAP’s Vadodara city president Ashok Oza arrested in rape case

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Vadodara city president, Ashok Oza, was arrested on Monday night on charges of rape, blackmail, and abetment of rape of a woman leader of the same party.
The development comes days after Oza was arrested by the Anand police for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to impersonate an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and intimidate members of his own party. The calls allegedly reached former Delhi MLA Durgesh Pathak, which, in turn, drew the attention of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
A Gujarat AAP spokesperson declined to comment.
Oza, his wife Miti, son Anand, and daughter Khushi were all booked in the First Information Report (FIR) filed at the jurisdictional police station based on the woman’s complaint.
As per the FIR, Oza allegedly raped the complainant after promising to get her husband a job. He allegedly took videos of her in compromising positions and threatened to share them with her husband and make them viral on social media, the FIR added.
The woman alleged that she was raped in Vadodara, Vaishnodevi in Jammu and Kashmir, and in Mumbai. She also accused Anand of raping her. According to the police, the complainant alleged that when she approached Oza’s wife and daughter, they did nothing to help her and fought with her, thus abetting the crime.
“This situation has been going on for about four years, but there were some problems between the complainant and Oza in the last two months. The complainant is married, but since she is involved in a matrimonial dispute, she has been living in an apartment owned by Oza,” an investigator told The Indian Express.
The officer added, “Two months ago, Oza gave an application to the Vadodara City police commissioner against the complainant, alleging that she was refusing to vacate his property.”
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“However, the complainant has also filed a civil suit against Ashok Oza, stating that he had taken Rs 20 lakh from her, promising to get her an apartment, but neither had he done so nor had he given her money back,” said the officer.
The investigator said that while prima facie no photos or videos had been found on Oza’s phone, his devices would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for forensic examination.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
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