Monday, August 01, 2022

Gehlot to meet Cong leaders in Ahmedabad on August 4

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 2, 2022 12:31:13 am
The Rajasthan CM will meet the 37 observers, Congress MLAs and senior party leaders to discuss the party's blueprint ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

In his first visit to Gujarat after being appointed as Congress’s senior observer for Gujarat elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be in Ahmedabad on August 4 to meet Congress leaders and observers.

Gehlot was scheduled to be in Ahmedabad on July 19 for a brainstorming session with MLAs and senior leaders of Gujarat Congress, however, it was cancelled last minute.

Along with Gehlot, 37 observers from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, who have been appointed for the 26 parliamentary constituencies of Gujarat, will also arrive in Ahmedabad on August 4.

The Rajasthan CM will meet the 37 observers, Congress MLAs and senior party leaders to discuss the party’s blueprint ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

According to party sources, Gehlot is also supposed to address the issue of dissenting Congress MLAs, who might switch allegiance to the BJP, once the elections results are out.

Raghu Sharma, Rajasthan MLA, who is considered as a close confidante of Gehlot, has been serving as the AICC Gujarat incharge for the past one year.

In the 2017 Gujarat elections, it was under Gehlot as general secretary incharge of the state that the party won 77 seats, its best performance in the past two-and-a-half decades in the state.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “With an aim of securing 125 seats in the Gujarat assembly , Ashok Gehlot will come to Ahmedabad to discuss the election strategy… Apart from the observers, Gehlot will speak to all MLAs and senior party leaders.”

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 12:31:13 am

