Asaram’s conviction: Daughter-in-law, Ashram residents among 55 witnesses examined

The conviction of self-styled godman Ashumal Harpalani alias Asaram Bapu to life imprisonment in a rape case came after the prosecution examined 55 witnesses, including his daughter-in-law who testified that young girls would be often taken to Asaram’s hut at night by the Ashram administrators.

A total of seven witnesses, including the victim, had recorded confessional statements under CrPC Section 164. Several prosecution witnesses testified that young girls would be called to Asaram’s hut and would indulge in indecent acts, as is detailed in the detailed verdict of a Gandhinagar court on January 31.

The sessions court had sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment on charges of rape and unnatural sex on a 2013 complaint filed by a former woman disciple. The complainant had detailed that she was raped by Asaram in 2001 and was frequently molested and sexually assaulted by him in connivance with his ashram managers.

The prosecution had submitted that the doctors testifying as witnesses in the case had stated that Asaram refused the doppler test (potency test) and rigiscan test (for detecting erectile dysfunction). The prosecution relied on Asaram’s repeated denial of consent for these forensic tests and urged the court to draw adverse inference to pronounce the accused guilty.

Ashram residents, including the administrator of the cowshed in the Ashram, were among those supporting the prosecution’s case. According to the witness, he had seen Asaram with a woman in a state of disarray near his hut. Although he did not know the name of the woman he was capable of identifying her.

In 2009, the witness had also submitted before Justice DK Trivedi Commission, which was investigating the mysterious death of two boys at the Ashram. The witness submitted that he was attacked after his deposition became public through media reports.

Another witness—Asaram’s daughter-in-law—testified that young girls would often be taken to his hut at night by other co-accused who were the administrators of the Ashram. She had also added that Asaram would conduct improperly with these girls and the administrators would ensure that the victims were silenced.

Among the confessional statements of witnesses was that of a woman who was a speaker at the Ashram. She, too, had alleged that Asaram and his son Narayan Sai would indulge in inappropriate acts.

Another Surat-based businessman follower of Asaram, too, had testified during the trial as a prosecution witness detailing how his wife was molested and sexually assaulted by Asaram at the Ashram.

A Special Investigative Team (SIT) comprising six police officials of Ahmedabad city, headed by then DCP Manoj Ninama, probed the case.

The FIR was lodged at the Chandkheda police station in Gandhinagar on October 7, 2013, after the complaint by a 33-year-old former woman disciple in Surat was transferred.