As ‘Umeed’ deadline nears. Waqf Board calls for completion of online registration

The release added that under the UMEED Act, 2025, the deadline of May 26 for the online registration is final and it won't be further extended. It added that in the event of non-registration in time, the institute concerned would be responsible for any situation that may arise in future.

THE GUJARAT Waqf Board on Wednesday appealed to trustees, stakeholders and social leaders of registered waqf properties in the state to register online on the ‘UMEED’ portal as the time limit to do so ends on May 26.

The board made the appeal in a statement issued on Wednesday and also announced a helpline number for those seeking technical guidance on online registration.

The release said the UMEED portal has been brought in practice to ensure transparency, responsibility, legal protection and orderly digital management of waqf properties.

The board said that many waqf properties have not completed their registration with the necessary documents and details and appealed to them to do so by May 26.