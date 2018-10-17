As rapes of minors hit Surat, cops to launch child safety programme

The campaign will focus especially on migrant-dominated areas and in slums and labour colonies. The campaign will focus especially on migrant-dominated areas and in slums and labour colonies.

With the rise in incidents of rape in the city, Surat police will launch “Safe Home, Safe Street” programme, under which girls and their parents will be educated about the precautions they should take for their children’s safety. Recently, Surat has witnessed a number of cases of rape of minors, and in a majority of these cases the accused were known to the victims as their neighbours or relatives. To prevent such incidents of rape, the city’s police have decided to launch the campaign with the help of NGOs, political leaders, self-help groups among others. The campaign will focus especially on migrant-dominated areas and in slums and labour colonies.

“Last year, 137 cases of rape of minor girls had taken place in Surat city. This year there has been a decline of 15 per cent in such cases and till date, 87 rape cases of minor girls have been reported. In all the recent rape cases of minor, be the one registered at Limbayat, Athwa and at Dindoli police stations, the accused were known to the family. In one case the accused is the juvenile brother of the girl. In another case the accused is a neighbour. This shows that the accused is familiar to the victim and her family members,” Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said.

According to Sharma, the programme will not only educate minor girls but also their parents on how to take care of their children while they are playing outside. “This programme will also teach how to establish healthy communication between child and parents, so that the child could communicate every small bad experience to their parents,” Sharma added.

