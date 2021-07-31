As Gujarat govt set to celebrate its 5 yrs: Congress to hold nine-day protest against state govt

The Gujarat Congress announced a nine-day protest against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party from August 1 to August 9, which coincides with the state government’s recent decision to organize celebrations for five years of governance.

Recently, Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat had also announced that they will organise protests in Ahmedabad and other cities from August 1 to August 9 as a form of protest against the decision of state government to hold celebrations for the completion of five years of BJP government in Gujarat.

On Friday, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda addressed a press conference at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Ahmedabad stating that his party intends to “show mirror” to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani through the protests, as state government has announced celebrations from August 1 to August 9.

“To listen to the sentiments, agony, and angst of the public, to address their needs and to expose the shortcomings of this government in the past 25 years, Gujarat Congress will be organizing a nine-day protest to show mirror to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who is going to celebrate five years of his governancem” said Chavda.

On the first day we will hold ‘save education campaign’, the second day we will organise ‘insensitive government, save health welfare’ protest campaign, third day will be devoted to ‘right to food’ program, fourth to ‘women safety’, fifth to ‘save farmers and farming campaign’, sixth to ‘remove unemployment campaign’, seventh to ‘find Vikaas campaign’, eight to ‘Jan Adhikar’ campaign and ninth to ‘Social Revolution’ campaign…We will be following Covid protocols and organize these programs in all 33 districts,” he added..

On this occasion, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani also added, “In the past five years we have seen the shortcomings of a remote controlled government in Gujarat. This remote controlled government has announced celebrations from August 1 to August 9 to mislead the people and it is our responsibility to aware them regarding the failures of this government.”