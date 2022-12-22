As Gujarat awaits winter, IMD says temperatures likely to fall this week

As Gujarat still awaits setting in of winter season even in the third week of December, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the temperatures are expected to fall and return to normal this week.

While the sudden spike in temperatures is attributed to a deep depression weather system, the minimum temperatures will be normal as a fall is expected within three to five days, said IMD regional director at Ahmedabad Manorama Mohanty.

As per IMD’s bulletin, while not a high departure from normal was recorded in the maximum temperatures across Gujarat on Wednesday, Kandla recorded 35 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state.

However, the minimum or night time temperatures were higher by four degrees at several centres as Okha recorded the highest of 21.7 degrees Celsius of minimum temperature.

Bhuj and Deesa at 15 degrees Celsius were above normal by 4 degrees while Vadodara and Bhavnagar at 16.6 and 18.2 degrees Celsius respectively were above normal by 3 degrees. Similarly, Veraval and Gir 19.8, Surat at 18.8 and Dwarka recorded 18.6 degrees Celsius.

In Ahmedabad, maximum temperature was at 32 degree Celsius, higher than normal by 2.4 degrees while the minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius.

Other centres with high maximum temperatures were Vadodara at 32.6, Rajkot at 32.3, Amreli at 32.2 degrees Celsius, Veraval and Gir at 31.8, and Surat at 31.6 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Declining to comment if these were the highest minimum temperatures recorded on the state at this time of the year, she said that daytime temperatures are usually high but at times night time temperatures too rise with a system.

Reason cited for this unusual higher night time temperatures across the state, Mohanty says, “It rose because of the deep depression system that developed in the Arabian Sea. Due to which a lot of moisture was recorded also resulting in rainfall in parts of Gujarat last week.”