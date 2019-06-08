As Chinese industrial park takes shape near Sachana, visiting officials plan tour

A 44-member delegation from China will be touring Sachana in Ahmedabad district where a Chinese industrial park is being built over 200 hectares, state government sources said on Friday.

“The China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (CASME) has acquired 200 hectares and is building the park,” said Rajkumar Beniwal, Managing Director of Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb) on the sidelines of “2019 China (Guangdong)-India (Gujarat) Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference” being held in Ahmedabad.

iNDEXTb is a Gujarat government arm that helps attract investments to the state.

“The state government is playing only a role of a facilitator in this project. Tomorrow, the Chinese delegation will be visiting areas where the proposed park is coming up,” Beniwal said, adding that non-polluting industries will be set in the new industrial park.

The visiting Chinese delegation, which consists of representatives from companies like OPPO Mobiles Pvt Ltd, Vivo Mobile Pvt Ltd, ZTE India, Keda Clean Energy Ltd, will also be visiting GIFT City in Gandhinagar.

Earlier, welcoming the Chinese delegation at the conference, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, “Chinese firms like China Steel Corporation, TBEA, Chromeni Steels Pvt Ltd and several other companies have made Gujarat their second home.”

At present, there are about 30 big Chinese companies that have a presence in Gujarat. These companies belong to the steel, automobile, chemicals, and other sectors.

Hu Jianguo Deputy. Managing Director of Midea Group (India Region), a Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer, said, “It is important that we learn from the experience of other Chinese companies that are operating in Gujarat and India. As a country for business, India has a very strong legal framework. But I would advise my Chinese investor friends to have patience for operating in India. Things move slowly in India.. It is important to identify right partners in India and respect the local culture…We need to develop and gain trust from this country. This will help to progress in future.”

The conference was hosted by People’s Government of Guangdong Province, China.