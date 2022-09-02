Arvind Kejriwal’s two-day state visit begins today

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Friday in the run-up to the Assembly elections. On Friday, he will visit Devbhumi Dwarka where he will address a public rally, while Saturday, he will be in Surendranagar for a town hall event.

The visit comes in the wake of the alleged assault on party’s Gujarat unit general secretary Manoj Sorathiya during a ruckus between AAP and BJP workers in Surat. This will also be Kejriwal’s 12th visit to the state in the past four months.

According to AAP officials, Kejriwal will address a rally at NDH Ground in Devbhumi Dwarka around 3 pm Friday. His party is also expected to initiate a door-to-door “guarantee card” initiative in Gujarat from Friday under Kejriwal’s leadership. The party will initiate a “guarantee registration campaign” across the state where AAP workers will hand out “guarantee forms” to voters asking them to fill their details.

Kejriwal, in his address in the Delhi Vidhansabha Friday, attacked the BJP for allegedly filing false cases against AAP leaders, including Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. He also criticised the alleged misuse of central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“Since the time they (CBI) have raided the residence of Manish Sisodia in Delhi, our vote share in Gujarat has increased by 4 per cent. The day he will be arrested, our share will further increase by 6 per cent. If he is arrested twice, we will end up forming our government in Gujarat,” said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, AAP’s state secretary Ajit Lokhil, who held a press conference in Rajkot Friday, said Kejriwal is the only leader in India who has the courage to introduce the word guarantee in politics.

“He has courageously claimed that if he fails to deliver the promise, then voters shouldn’t choose his party next time. He has given several guarantees to youth, women, farmers, the business and Adivasi communities of Gujarat. To ensure that these guarantees reach every household in Gujarat, AAP is starting a mega campaign of guarantee registration where our workers will hand out forms to people to fill details such as name, contact number and village name/ward number. After filling the form, the person will receive a guarantee card from our party workers.”