Arvind Kejriwal to visit Saurashtra today, make ‘major announcement’

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Saurashtra region on August 1 for a public event where he will make another “major announcement” related to the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled later this year.
This will be Kejriwal’s seventh visit to Gujarat since April this year, in the form of roadshows, public rallies and townhall events, as his party tries to form a third base in the state ahead of the polls.
According to AAP Gujarat officials, Kejriwal will arrive at Porbandar airport around 1 pm Monday after which he will head towards Veraval.
“Arvind Kejriwal will hold a massive public rally at KCC ground in Veraval on Monday afternoon where he will make a major announcement ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls. Then he will reach Rajkot airport around 6.30 pm Monday where he will attend a pooja ceremony for the foundation of a temple at Sanjay Rajyaguru College ground in Rajkot city. He will then leave for Delhi Monday night,” said Manoj Sorathiya, general secretary, AAP Gujarat.
During his last visit to Surat on July 21, Kejriwal had announced the first “guarantee” scheme for Gujarat where he promised 300 units of electricity free per household if chosen to power.
