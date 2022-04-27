Arvind Kejriwal to hold rally with BTP in Bharuch on May 1

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a massive rally with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) in the tribal heartland of Bharuch on May 1.

The rally was announced by AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia and BTP national president and MLA Mahesh Vasava in a press conference in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, signalling an official alliance between the two parties for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Earlier this month, the two MLAs of BTP — Chhotu Vasava and Mahesh Vasava — had met Chief Minister Kejriwal in

New Delhi.

BTP was earlier in alliance with Congress. However, in the Gujarat local body polls 2021, it formed a new alliance

with AIMIM.

“For the past many days, speculations have been raised among people regarding a possible alliance between AAP and BTP. To put speculations to rest, Arvind Kejriwal will be coming to Gujarat on May 1 on the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day. He will be coming to Chanderiya village under Valia Taluka of Bharuch where he will hold discussion with Mahesh Vasava, Chhotu Vasava and other tribal leaders at the white house building. Later, around 11 am, he will address a massive meet of ‘Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan’ in Bharuch,” said Italia.

Italia added that the visit of Kejriwal will see both AAP and BTP brainstorming over various issues faced by the tribal people.

“We know that leaders like Chhotubhai Vasava and Mahesh Vasava have been struggling for the rights of poor, adivasi and farmers for years and have been taking their issues to the Vidhansabha. We know that the past governments of BJP and Congress have been ignoring the issues of the Adivasi people. Today the Adivasi samaj is forced to agitate for their basic rights including jal, jungle and jameen. In the rally, issues such as self governance in tribal panchayat, access to resources, rights given to the tribal people in our constitution and vacancy in government postings in tribal areas of Gujarat will be discussed,” added Italia.

On this occasion, Mahesh Vasava said, “Even after so many years of Independence, the condition of the poor in India is same. People like Chhotubhai Vasava have been struggling for the rights of poor for the past five decades. Now it is time to make a new Gujarat. We have closely observed the work of AAP in Delhi when it comes to schools, healthcare and employment. Recently, the BJP government in Gujarat merged 6,000 government primary schools which caused great damage to Adivasi students. This time, AAP and BTP have come together to uproot the arrogant BJP government from Gujarat.”