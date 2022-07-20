Arvind Kejriwal to announce first ‘guarantee scheme’ of AAP in Surat tomorrow

July 20, 2022 3:12:43 am
Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal will announce the first “guarantee scheme” of his party in Surat on
Thursday ahead of Assembly elections in the state.
In a press conference held at AAP Gujarat headquarters in Ahmedabad, state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said that Kejriwal will arrive at Surat airport on Wednesday night.
This will be the sixth visit of Kejriwal in Gujarat from April this year, as AAP is attempting to form itself as a third front in Gujarat politics.
“Arvind Kejriwal will be welcomed by our party workers at Surat airport around 8:30 pm on July 20. He will be addressing a townhall event in Surat city next day where he will be making a major announcement of the first guarantee scheme in Gujarat,” said Sorathiya.
“He is also expected to hold an important meet with state leaders regarding the upcoming elections,” state general secretary added.
