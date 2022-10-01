AAP will form govt in Gujarat with majority, says Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form a government with a majority after the Gujarat assembly elections, said Delhi Chief Minister and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Junagadh Saturday.

“According to an intelligence report and a secret report in Gujarat, AAP will form the government in this assembly election with a majority. This is the reason why they are all scared. The Congress and BJP are organising secret meetings to prevent AAP from forming the government. They have been campaigning against AAP,” Kejriwal, who was speaking at a rally, said.

Earlier in the day, addressing a rally in Gandhidham, he said the AAP will “bring Narmada waters to every corner” of Kutch within a year if it comes to power in the state. “Your area has to get Narmada water, which you haven’t got. Within a year, we will bring Narmada waters to each corner of Kutch… After the (AAP) government is formed in December, we will also give free electricity by March 1,” Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to the state, said.

Attacking the BJP for their “arrogance” towards the unemployment issue, Kejriwal said the leaders of the saffron party “insult and abuse” the poor families who seek jobs. “When we (the common man) approach them (BJP leaders) for employment for our children, they tell us our children are nikkama (useless) and cannot get jobs… They abuse poor families. But the fact is, it is the children of ministers and MLAs who are nikkama,” he lashed out.

Elucidating the example of the Delhi model of education, Kejriwal said, “I have been told that the government schools in Kutch are being closed down one by one. I promise you that every village in Kutch will have a government school… Your children will study and eliminate your poverty when they grow up… Now, you have to decide whether you want your children to be abused by those high on power for 27 years.”

Highlighting the poor state of the healthcare sector in Kutch, Kejriwal said the AAP will open “good hospitals” in each district and all the medical expenses will be taken care of “like they are taken care of for people in Delhi”.

In Junagadh, he said, “They arrested Satyendra Jain, who was Delhi’s Health Minister. He was the one who built many mohalla clinics. Now, they are after Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s Education Minister. We are not scared. We will again start doing our work once we are out of jail.”

Advertisement

The Delhi CM reiterated his promises on eliminating corruption, 10 lakh jobs and unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000. “We will make roads in six months after coming to power. They have made roads on paper, and ate tax payers’ money,” he said. Kejriwal assured to solve the problems of ASHA workers and fishermen “within three months of coming to power”.

Further, the Delhi CM assured that all, including ministers, involved in the paper leaks that have happened after 2015. “We will inquire all ministers involved and send them to jail, if guilty. We will conduct talati exams in February, for 25 lakh candidates, pending for the last two years in Gujarat,” he added.

Accompanying Kejriwal was Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who urged the people of Kutch to vote for the party to “clean up the muck where the lotus blooms”. Citing that Kejriwal and AAP have decided to “clean swipe” the politics of India with the “broom”– the party’s election symbol — Mann said, “Nearly 69 lakh families will have a zero electricity bill in Punjab in the winter billing cycle… We have not set up machines to print notes to give these subsidies but have stopped the leakage of public money through corruption and we are returning that money to you. A bridge that is currently built for Rs 350 crore is being constructed at about Rs 100 crore by the Kejriwal and AAP governments. The remaining Rs 150 crore is being used to distribute free medical aid. If this is revdi, then one must remember, who sold the ‘papad’ of Rs 15 lakh coming into each bank account in India. It was a jumla.”