Arvind Kejriwal in Palanpur tomorrow, third visit to state in 10 days

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will arrive in Palanpur of Banaskantha on August 10 to address a town hall event and likely announce another major “guarantee” by the party ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

This will be Kejriwal’s 10th visit to the state in the past four months and the third within 10 days. Prior to this, Kejriwal had visited Surat and Veraval in Gir Somnath, and then, Jamnagar and Chhota Udepur wherein he announced a series of “guarantees”, including free electricity, jobs for all youths and welfare measures for the Adivasi community.

“Kejriwal will be arriving in North Gujarat on August 10 where he will hold a town hall event in Palanpur that will be attended by people from all walks of life,” said AAP Gujarat spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani.

Meanwhile, Jamnagar former mayor and senior BJP leader Kanaksinh Jadeja joined AAP after meeting Kejriwal in New Delhi.

In addition, Congress leader Bharatbhai Vakhala, who contested from Devgadhbaria in Dahod during the 2017 assembly elections, and Vadodara-based social activist Swejal Vyas also joined AAP in the presence of the party’s state president Gopal Italia in Vadodara Monday.