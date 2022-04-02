Arvind Kejriwal, Mann reach state, to hold roadshow today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday night, for a scheduled roadshow of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city and key meetings with local leaders, ahead of the Gujarat Vidhansabha elections.

According to AAP Gujarat office bearers, Kejriwal and Mann darrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad.

On Saturday, the duo will be visiting Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad around 10 am and then hold a “Tiranga Yatra” roadshow from Khodiyar Mataji temple in Nikol to Sardar Patel statue in Vijay chowk around 4 pm, in which thousands of AAP workers are expected to join.

On Sunday, Kejriwal is expected to meet various political and social leaders in the state to discuss key strategies ahead of the Assembly polls. He is also scheduled to visit Swaminarayan temple in Shahibaug on Sunday.

“We are thankful to police for granting us permission for the roadshow. Apart from road show, ashram and temple visit, Arvind Kejriwal will also hold meetings with social and political leaders and senior members of AAP to discuss strategy for upcoming elections,” said Manoj Sorathiya, state general secretary, AAP.

Gujarat AAP leaders also claimed that received certain threats related to the scheduled roadshow of Kejriwal. “Since the time, it was announced that Kejriwal will come to Ahmedabad for a roadshow, certain anti-social elements from BJP have issued threats on social media regarding the show,” said Sorathiya.