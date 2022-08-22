Sisodia deserves Bharat Ratna, but being hounded for political motive: Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal Monday said his deputy Manish Sisodia deserved a Bharat Ratna for the work he has done as the education minister and the entire country’s education system should be handed over to him. However, he is being hounded for political motives, Kejriwal rued while speaking to the media in Ahmedabad.

“He (Manish Sisodia) reformed government schools which other parties could not do in 70 years. Such a person should get a Bharat Ratna. The entire country’s education system should be handed over to him, but instead, they conducted CBI raids on him,” Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, said. Sisodia, who is facing a CBI case in connection with the now scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy, is also accompanying him.

Taking a dig at the BJP that runs the government at the Centre as well as in Gujarat, Kejriwal said, “Sisodia may be arrested. Who knows I may also be arrested; all this is being done for Gujarat elections.”

Gujarat Assembly is going to the polls later this year. “People of Gujarat are sad, and are bearing brunt of the arrogance of a BJP regime since last 27 years,” Kejriwal said.

Referring to the New York Times article that lauded Delhi’s education model, he said, “The New York Times has praised Delhi government’s education model. We will help Gujarat’s students get quality education. We will make healthcare cheap and accessible.”

Before Kejriwal, Sisodia too addressed the press and claimed that the BJP offered to drop all the CBI and ED cases against him and even make him the chief minister if he broke AAP. Sisodia said he was surprised when a messenger came to him with two offers from the BJP. “The messenger said one was that all big cases registered against you by CBI-ED will be taken back. The other offer was that I break the party and they will make you chief minister,” the AAP leader claimed.

Last Friday, the CBI conducted searches at 31 locations, including the home of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with alleged corruption in the rollout of a liquor policy recently withdrawn by the Delhi government. In its FIR, the CBI named 15 people, with Sisodia’s name at the top of the list.

–With inputs from PTI