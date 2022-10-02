Arvind Kejriwal cites ‘IB report’, says BJP ‘making all efforts to strengthen Congress’, oust AAP in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged Sunday that the “BJP was making all efforts to strengthen the Congress”. Speaking at a press conference in Rajkot, he said the BJP had “given the responsibility to the Congress to grab as many AAP votes and divide the anti-BJP votes”.

Kejriwal as well as AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will address two rallies in Gujarat on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Quoting an “intelligence report”, Kejriwal said, “If elections were held today, as per this IB report, the Aam Aadmi Party is forming the government (in Gujarat), though by a thin margin, ahead by a few seats. The people of Gujarat will have to give a powerful push to make us a government with a majority.”

“The BJP is making all efforts so that the Congress can be strengthened somehow and anti-BJP votes get divided. So that all those who are unhappy with the BJP get divided. And the Congress has been given the responsibility of taking as many votes of the AAP as it can,” he said.

Kejriwal alleged that since this “report” emerged, the BJP has been “furious” and has been holding “secret meetings” with the Congress, after which both started abusing Kejriwal “in the same language”. “The BJP is not abusing the Congress, nor is the Congress abusing the BJP, but both are abusing us,” he said.

“I am asking the people of Gujarat: Beware, don’t vote for the Congress and ensure the BJP’s victory… voting for the Congress is useless and not in the interest of Gujarat. Those who are angry with the BJP, all of you vote for the AAP so that change can be brought about in Gujarat… break the record of Delhi and Punjab,” the Delhi chief minister added.