Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday, party’s state General Secretary Manoj Sorthia said Friday.

According to him, Kejriwal and Mann will address a huge public meeting at Navjeevan College campus in Dahod Saturday afternoon, followed by a tiranga yatra in Vadodara.

On Sunday, the two chief ministers will address an afternoon meeting at Dharampur in Valsad district and at Kadodara in Surat in the evening. They will also meet social leaders and hold an important meeting with the leaders of the state regarding the plans for the upcoming elections, stated Sorathia.