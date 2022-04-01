Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to reach Ahmedabad tonight ahead of AAP roadshow

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will arrive in Ahmedabad on Friday night along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ahead of a scheduled roadshow of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city and will meet local leaders in key discussions in the run-up to the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections later this year.

According to office-bearers of AAP Gujarat, the two leaders are expected to arrive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport around 8.30 pm for a two-day visit to the state.

On Saturday, the duo will visit Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad around 10 am and then hold a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ roadshow from Khodiyar Mataji temple in Nikol to Sardar Patel statue in Vijay Chowk around 4 pm. Thousands of AAP workers are expected to join the roadshow from across Gujarat.

On Sunday, Kejriwal is expected to meet various political and social leaders in the state to discuss key strategies ahead of the Assembly polls. He is also scheduled to visit the Swaminarayan Temple in Shahibaug on the day. Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) leaders from Gujarat had recently met Kejriwal in Delhi fanning speculations of an alliance between the two parties. AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia had recently claimed that he had given a proposal to Patidar leader Naresh Patel to join the party and lead them in the polls.

“We are thankful to the police for granting us permission for the roadshow. Apart from the roadshow, ashram and temple visit, Arvind Kejriwal will also hold meetings with social and political leaders and senior members of the AAP to discuss the strategy for the upcoming elections,” said Manoj Sorathiya, state general secretary of AAP.

Meanwhile, leaders of the AAP’s state unit claimed to have received certain threats ahead of the roadshow. “Since the time it was announced that Kejriwal will come to Ahmedabad for a roadshow, certain anti-social elements from Bharatiya Janata Party have issued threats on social media against the show. We have written to the Ahmedabad city police commissioner to ensure that there is no untoward incident during the roadshow and to take pre-emptive action against such elements by detaining them,” Sorathiya said.