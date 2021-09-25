Gujarat: Arunachal Pradesh police receive 12-day training at RRU

Marking the end of a two-week specialised training programme for 16 probationary deputy superintendents of Arunachal Pradesh police at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) on Friday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasised that “policing in modern times” requires establishing a dialogue with civilians and not the adoption of violent means.

The 12-day programme saw sessions tailor-made by RRU specific to the needs of the northeastern state in consultation with Arunachal Pradesh DGP RP Upadhyaya, who had visited Gujarat two months ago.

Sessions included training not only in forensics and investigation techniques but also an introduction to the dark web, cybercrime and crime scene management, internet banking, fraud, fake news detection, Chinese and internal security challenges for police officers in the northeast.

Krishan Varma, a retired ex-officio special secretary to the government of India, Cabinet Secretariat and currently, a visiting fellow at the Chennai Centre for China Studies also addressed a session on China’s influence operations and subversive strategy in India.