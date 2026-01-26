Art, social service and literature: Five from Gujarat get Padma Shri

Five eminent personalities from Gujarat have been chosen for the Padma Shri award for their contribution in the fields of art, social service and literature. The five comprise actor-director Arvind Vaidya, renowned artist of the traditional Gujarati Mannbhatt ‘Akhyan’ style of storytelling Dharmiklal Pandya, Junagadh-resident and dholak exponent Mir Haji Kasambhai, Surat-based social worker Nilesh Mandlewala and veteran humourist and essayist Ratilal Borisagar. On the eve of Republic Day, the Union government announced 131 Padma awards for the year 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.

Arvind Vaidya, 85, has been conferred with the award for his contribution in the field of art. He is an acclaimed actor-director with an experience of 33 years. He has directed over 200 plays and is credited with “sculpting theatre into a force of artistry and truth”. Vaidya is a native of Masur village of Satara district in Maharashtra. However, Gujarat has been his “karmabhoomi” and he has made a career in Gujarati theatre for around 60 years now.

Vadodara’s Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya (94) has been selected for Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of art. Pandya has spent his life in preserving the ancient Gujarati art of Manbhatt Akhyan, a musical narration of mythological stories along with rhythm created by striking finger rings on metal pots. Pandya has preserved the art through teaching students, writing stories and composing music. He has presented more than 2,500 Akhyans in five countries and some of his most acclaimed works include ‘Shri Harivansh Puran’ (an 28-episode series on All India Radio), ‘Shri Shiv Mam Puran’ and ‘Shri Sangeet Shrimad Bhagwat’. Pandya has also used Akhyan as a medium to create awareness on ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, de-addiction and various environmental issues. He has also authored books such as ‘Gujarati Akhyan’ and ‘Govindgun Sagar’. “After my father’s death, his friend inspired me to take up this art form. Then, gradually, I practised, because storytelling is a very challenging art, requiring knowledge of literature, culture, and music. I would study and memorise texts all night. That is how I acquired this skill,” Pandya told reporters. “This honour is not mine; it belongs to the great poet Premanand, Narsinh Mehta, and Hemchandracharya. I merely made the effort and succeeded,” he said with humility.

Pandya said this tradition of reciting tales from epics and puranas (Akhyan) while playing a Maan (copper pot) continues even today, as two of his sons are carrying on this art form.

Mir Haji Kasambhai, in his 80’s, is a renowned dholak player from Junagadh with a career spanning six decades during which he performed in over 1,000 stage programmes. Popularly known as ‘Haji Ramakdu’, he is also known for his charity work for cow conservation. He has led more than 35,000 charity events for cows and cowsheds and has been conferred with the award in the field of art.

“I am extremely happy to receive this award. I have no words to describe my feelings. I am so happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognised my contribution and decided to give me the Padma Shri. Today, I received the fruits of my hard work of nearly six decades,” Kasambhai told reporters at his residence.

“I have been playing dholak for many years. I have played for many famous artists, including Diwaliben Bhil, Osman Mir and Kirtidan Gadhvi. Apart from live performances, I did studio recording for many private albums and Gujarati movies too,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Surat-based Mandlewala (60) has been selected for Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of social work. He is the founder of Donate Life, a non-profit organisation dedicated to raising awareness about cadaver organ donation. He has facilitated over 1,300 organ donations and established more than 100 retrieval hospitals in Gujarat. Mandlewala was running a textile business and also worked as the President of Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Mandlewala said that he started the awareness programme on organ donation after he saw the pain of his father who was facing a kidney disease. It brought a turning point in his life when he changed his focus from being a businessman to an organ donation advocate.

“This award belongs to all those organ donors and their relatives who agreed to save the lives of others. This award also belongs to those policemen, fire and emergency staff, doctors and airport staff as well as our volunteers who helped us in retrieving organs and creating a green corridor for its transport,” said Mandlewala.

Ratilal Borisagar (88) is a noted Gujarati writer from Savarkundla of Saurashtra region. He is acclaimed for humour collections like Marak Marak and Anandlok, novels and popular columns. Borisagar has penned more than 17 books. “My writing journey started in 1960. So far, I have written 14 books in the humour genre. It is always a matter of great joy when your work is recognised at the national level,” said Borisagar.

With PTI inputs